Keel Point LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. TNF LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 156,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.32. 7,758,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,180,024. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

