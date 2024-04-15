Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $19.77

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $20.56. Kenon shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 14,427 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kenon Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kenon by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $5,403,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

