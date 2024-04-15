Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,208,253 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.55% of Keysight Technologies worth $430,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,199. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

