Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

