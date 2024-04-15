Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

