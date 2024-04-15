Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has GBX 305 ($3.86) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Kingfisher Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:KGF opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,386.11, a P/E/G ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 264.20 ($3.34).

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

