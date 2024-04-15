Kujira Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00002890 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $201.43 million and $1.17 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.8142062 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,161,334.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

