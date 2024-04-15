Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kuraray Stock Up 7.1 %

OTCMKTS KURRY traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. Kuraray has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

