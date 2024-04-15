Lake Street Capital Boosts MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $109.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ML. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $828.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.71.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,412,958.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 652.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.