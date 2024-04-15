Lake Street Capital Cuts Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $7.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

APLD stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $330.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.12. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

