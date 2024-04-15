Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

See Also

