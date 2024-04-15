Lam Group Inc. Buys 2,105 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $29.52. 103,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

