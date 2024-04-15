Lam Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lam Group Inc. cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,388. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.