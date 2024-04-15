Lam Group Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 68,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $70.27.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

