Lam Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

DFEV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.89. 7,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,228. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $447.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

