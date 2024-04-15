Lam Group Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 1.6 %

VFVA traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $112.77. 23,774 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.