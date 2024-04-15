Legacy CG LLC Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.50. The stock had a trading volume of 321,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,974. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

