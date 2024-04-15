Legacy CG LLC Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Legacy CG LLC lessened its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,373 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises 5.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned about 3.41% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 290,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. 104,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

