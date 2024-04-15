Legacy CG LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 930,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 191,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 314,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. 765,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,196. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

