Legacy CG LLC Makes New $15.97 Million Investment in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,000. American Century Multisector Income ETF accounts for 6.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned 9.90% of American Century Multisector Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 321,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 463,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUSI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.