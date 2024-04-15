Legacy CG LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 92,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

