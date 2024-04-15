Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,108,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 505.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.94. 674,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,366. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

