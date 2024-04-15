Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASG opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

