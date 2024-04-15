LifePlan Financial LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 610,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,738 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 171,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. 10,232,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,697,521. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

