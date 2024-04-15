LifePlan Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

K traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.40. 1,655,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,400 shares of company stock valued at $55,565,538. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

