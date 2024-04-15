LifePlan Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 32,342 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. 320,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,590. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.