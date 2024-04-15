LifePlan Financial LLC Invests $989,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,084,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,593,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

