LifePlan Financial LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,898,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,442. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

