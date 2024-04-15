LifePlan Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.23. 1,778,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,537. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

