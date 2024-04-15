LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 1.1% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. 2,737,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

