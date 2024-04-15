LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.05. 3,564,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,374. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.