LifePlan Financial LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,934. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

