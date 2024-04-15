LifePlan Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.1% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.33. 2,519,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,615. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

