Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in March

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 413,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LCOMF remained flat at C$12.15 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86. Lifestyle Communities has a twelve month low of C$11.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.15.
Lifestyle Communities Company Profile
