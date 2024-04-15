Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lion Group by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,185. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

