Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,567,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LQMT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 309,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,956. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
