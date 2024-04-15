Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,567,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LQMT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 309,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,956. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

