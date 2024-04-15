LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.14. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 339 shares traded.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.