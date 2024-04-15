LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.14. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 339 shares traded.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at $5,112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at $1,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LiveWire Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LiveWire Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

