LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 133,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in LKQ by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,383,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,892,000 after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 713,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4 %

LKQ traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,319. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

