Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $86.84

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.84, but opened at $83.79. Logitech International shares last traded at $81.37, with a volume of 366,655 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Logitech International Stock Down 6.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

