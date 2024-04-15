Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Logitech International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $5.58 on Monday, hitting $81.26. 1,224,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,102. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

