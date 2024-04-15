London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 2,927 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,751. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

