London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 12,089 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.42. 511,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

