London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.97. 4,727,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,231,622. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

