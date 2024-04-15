London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $44.23 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.31. 1,153,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

