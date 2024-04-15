London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,654. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

