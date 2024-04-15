London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.56. 2,510,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,818,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.