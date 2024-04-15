London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,263 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.71. 339,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.