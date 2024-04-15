London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

ADBE traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.77. 885,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

