London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.8% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.59. 154,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,160. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $296.45 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.87.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

