LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.67 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $110.93 million and $8.67 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

